Traffic fine discount scheme announced in UAE

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police launched a traffic fine discount scheme. The authority informed that drivers who have accumulated traffic fines for two years or more can pay the fines under this new scheme. This was announced by to Brig-Gen Ahmed Al-Sam Al-Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

For availing the discounts, drivers must approach the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre.