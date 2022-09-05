Woman poisons and kills topper classmate of daughter

A 42-year-old mother in Karaikal, Puducherry, is accused of poisoning the 13-year-old classmate of her daughter by adding poison to his soda since the child consistently excelled in school and extracurricular activities.

J Sagayarani Victoriya was imprisoned on Sunday after the kid passed away on Saturday night. The mom, according to Karaikal SSP R Lokeshwaran, was jealous of Balamanikandan, 13, who consistently outperformed her daughter. They were both eighth-grade pupils. The woman identified herself as Manikandan’s mother to one of the watchmen on Friday at the school’s annual day function and requested that he give the youngster two bottles of soft beverages after he participated in a cultural activity.

The child drank a bottle, but as he got home, he started throwing up. His parents brought him to a private hospital, where he received care before going back home. He grew ill once more on Saturday and was sent to the government general hospital in Karaikal, where he passed away that evening. Manikandan had earlier informed his mother that he had been ill after ingesting the soft drink she had provided via the watchman.

His mother suspected foul play and reported it to the police station in Karaikal town. As per SSP Lokeswaran, the police identified Sagayarani and took her into custody on Saturday. She acknowledged giving the watchman two bottles of soft drinks that were spiked with traditional medication that induces diarrhoea. She was taken into jail by a local court after being apprehended by police for murder.