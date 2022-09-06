3 years of ‘Chhichhore’: Tahir Raj Bhasin remembers Sushant Singh Rajput in a heartfelt post

New Delhi: On the third release anniversary of Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Chhichhore’, Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has shared a social media post remembering his late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Tahir took to his Instagram handle and posted some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of ‘Chhichhore’, in which he had played the role of Derek.

In the post’s caption, he expressed gratitude to the film’s team and also remembered Sushant. ‘#3yearsofChhichhore today. Living a college campus life as Derek was a mad ride that came with its moments of insane fun. Here are some BTS snippets from the sets of the @niteshtiwari22 90’s world of Chhichhore’, he wrote. ‘Big shout out to the entire cast and crew who gave it their all and made the film happen. #RememberingSSR without whom this story would never have been told. @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #FoxStarStudios’, added Tahir’, Tahir added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tahir Raj Bhasin (@tahirrajbhasin)

‘Chhichhore’ revolves around a group of college friends who go through the good and the bad times of college and life after it. The comedy-drama film received a lot of praise and positive feedback from the audience and the critics. It was Sushant’s last film which was released on the big screen. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra apartment, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Tahir has had a year with back-to-back releases in the form of ’83’, ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ and ‘Looop Lapeta’. He also wrapped up another untitled project in Gujarat, earlier this year and will soon begin shooting for season 2 of his much-awaited show – ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’.