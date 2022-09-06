According to research, heart conditions in women are frequently disregarded.

The striking distinction between cardiovascular or heart disorders in men and women has been made clear by a recent study.

According to study published by the American Heart Association (AHA), women frequently miss important heart disease warning signs because they manifest more softly than men do.

Women are usually identified with cardiac disease later in life than males, despite the fact that there is no evidence to support this. This means that when treatment begins, the patients are likely in worse condition and at a more advanced stage.

Past reports says, women’s medical issues are frequently not given the same attention as men’s, according to Daily Mail, which is a problem that could have serious repercussions.

From the survey, only one-fifth of primary care physicians and 42% of cardiologists think they can effectively assess a woman’s heart health, despite the fact that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in America.