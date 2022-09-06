Autopsy of Cyrus Mistry confirms death was almost instant, had haemorrhage

The autopsy of Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of the Tata Group and his friend Jehangir Pandole revealed that both men died from severe head trauma and extensive external and internal lesions to important organs. The two, who were seated in the back seat of a Mercedes SUV, passed away nearly instantaneously on Sunday following the vehicle collision on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway.

According to a preliminary postmortem report, Mistry also had a serious chest injury in addition to a head injury that caused a haemorrhage (massive bleeding). Once the results of the chemical analysis are known, the report will be completed. Around midnight on Monday, their bodies were transported from the Kasa Sub-District Hospital in Palghar to the publicly funded JJ Hospital. The autopsies were completed by 2.30 am. ‘Their remains have been kept in the mortuary. The families have communicated that they will be collecting the bodies before final rites on Tuesday’, said an official.

An expert said, ‘The injuries were telling of a forceful impact suffered by the body, likely due to a speeding car coming to an abrupt halt. When the car goes from 100 to zero, the body suffers a major jolt’.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina will receive the viscera samples, as per JJ officials, who also added that the autopsy report would be completed after FSL submits its findings from the chemical analysis.