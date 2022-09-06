‘Booster rocket’; Boris Johnson declares complete support for Liz Truss

Boris Johnson described himself as a ‘booster rocket who has served his purpose’ and stated that he will fully support newly-elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. In his final speech as outgoing Prime Minister, Johnson expressed gratitude to those in attendance while also lamenting the fact that the baton was handed over to Truss ‘in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race – they changed the rules halfway through’.

According to Sky News, he said during his speech, ‘This is it, folks. Let me say that I am now like one of those booster rockets that has served its purpose and will now gently reenter the atmosphere and splash down in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific’.

#LIVE | This is a tough time for the economy and families up and down in the country. It's time for politics to get over and Liz Truss to work, says Boris Johnson as he makes his farewell address as British PM Watch more: https://t.co/AXC5qRuO3J pic.twitter.com/GcyA5qNbpF — WION (@WIONews) September 6, 2022

Truss, who was Foreign Secretary under the previous government, became only the third female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after defeating Rishi Sunak in the leadership election with over 80,000 votes. The margin, however, was significantly lower than Johnson’s figures against Jeremy Hunt in 2016.

Johnson promised to ‘be there every step of the way’ for Truss and asked the Conservative Party to do the same. He acknowledged that the new Prime Minister faces numerous challenges, and he emphasised his regime’s accomplishments in Brexit, the Ukraine war, and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even his dog, Dylan, and the well-known cat of Downing Street, Larry, were mentioned. ‘I just say to my party, if Dylan and Larry [the Downing Street cat] can put their occasional difficulties behind them, then so can the Conservative party,’ he said of the party.