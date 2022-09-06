Heavy rains predicted in Kerala today; IMD issues red alert in 4 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain across Kerala from Tuesday. As a precaution, the weather agency issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Tuesday and an orange alert in Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam. The remaining districts have been placed under a yellow alert.

Fishermen along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts have been strictly advised against venturing to the seas till September 8. A cyclonic vortex that has formed near Kanyakumari and a low-pressure area extending from Tamil Nadu to Madhya Pradesh has been cited as the reasons for the heavy rainfall.

Ernakulam Collector Dr Renu Raj said tourism activities have been suspended in hilly and coastal areas of the district. The revenue and local body departments will take measures to relocate those residing in areas prone to soil erosion and landslides, if necessary. The collector also informed that round-the-clock control rooms have been opened at the district and taluk levels.

In Idukki, trekking and mining have been banned until further notice. Travel between 7 pm and 6 am has been prohibited in hilly regions. The weatherman has also issued an orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur, indicating heavy rains on September 7 (Wednesday), a day before the Onam festival in the state.

Owing to incessant rain, Thiruvananthapuram Collector Geromic George has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the district on Tuesday (September 6). However, examinations scheduled for the day will be held as usual. Heavy rain in the district caused a landslip in Vithura, washing away a car in the process. Those in the car had come to see the Meenmutti waterfall. Though the occupants of the car were rescued, the vehicle is still stuck on a cliff.

Meanwhile, the Vamanapuram river overflowed, flooding Mankayam and Kallar areas. In Perumathura, two fishermen died after strong winds capsized their boat in Perumathura-Muthalapozhi on Monday. Of the 25 people who were on the boat, three are missing. A search is on for the remaining crew. A fisherman, who went missing after falling into the sea from his boat in Ambalapuzha, died here on Monday. The deceased is Santhosh (40). He was found an hour-and-a-half after he went missing. Santhosh died on the way to the hospital.