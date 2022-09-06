Iran claims that the world requires more of its oil.

Iran’s petroleum minister, Javad Owji, said the world needs more Iranian oil and that his country was willing to play a role in providing it apart from politics, according to the Iranian oil ministry’s news agency SHANA on Monday.

Owji stated in a statement made following an OPEC+ meeting where a slight decrease was agreed, that current market conditions required ‘careful assessment’ and that cooperation within the oil alliance was benefiting global customers.

‘We have always declared that we are willing to contribute to our role in the supply of oil and oil products, as well as to improve global energy security by avoiding politicisation of oil and political use of energy,’ he said.