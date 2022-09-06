Liz Truss will take over as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday, after visiting Queen Elizabeth in Scotland and naming a new team of top cabinet members to handle the economic crisis and bring her bitterly divided party together.

Truss defeated competitor Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members for party leadership, offering tax savings and assistance with energy costs as Britain faces an energy crisis.

‘I appreciate your confidence in me to lead and deliver for our great country,’ Truss stated.

‘I will take strong measures to help us all through these difficult times, grow our economy, and unleash the potential of the United Kingdom.’

Boris Johnson, forced to leave in July after months of scandal, saw support for his administration dwindle and ministers resign to drive him out.