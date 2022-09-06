Molestation case; Actor Kamaal R Khan gets bail, will remain in jail for Tweets case

In a 2021 molestation case that the suburban Versova police had filed against actor Kamaal R Khan, also known by his stage name KRK, a court in this city on Tuesday granted him bail. However, Mr. Khan will continue to be jailed because the Borivali magistrate court is still considering his bail request in the 2020 case involving controversial tweets about the actor Akshay Kumar and the director Ram Gopal Verma.

On Wednesday, the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate Court is set to hear his bail application in the case involving the tweets. On August 30, Mr. Khan was arrested in judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court after being detained at the Mumbai international airport due to the allegedly offensive tweets. He was taken into jail by the Versova police on Sunday in connection with the molestation charge, and he appeared in court in Bandra.

Mr. Khan argued that the First Information Report (FIR) did not practically match the alleged molestation occurrence in his bail petition to the Bandra magistrate court, which was filed through lawyers Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav.

Before the court, lawyer Yadav argued that the FIR was filed 18 months after the occurrence and that it was done so at the victim’s friend’s request. He added that Mr. Khan was eligible for bail under the Indian Penal Code section that was cited. In court, Mr. Khan’s plea was accepted. The complete order wasn’t yet available.

According to sections 354(A) of the IPC (sexual harassment of the kind that involves unwelcome physical contact) and 509 (words or gestures intended to offend the modesty of any woman), the molestation case was filed in June 2021 based on the complaint of a 27-year-old woman.