Roof of a dilapidated house collapses in Prayagraj; 5 killed 8 injured

Prayagraj: Five persons were killed and eight others were injured when a portion of roof of a dilapidated house fell over them in Muttiganj area amidst heavy rains on Tuesday, police here said.

The incident occurred near Hattiganj police outpost under Mutthiganj police station area and the injured were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said. The deceased were identified as Sushil Gupta (40), Rajendra Patel (51), Shyam Babu (40 ), Neeraj Kesarwani (32) and Nasruddin (55), police said.

Condoling the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the District Magistrate and police officials to visit the spot and ensure free and proper treatment of the injured. He has also directed district authorities to provide financial assistance of four lakh rupees to the kin of those killed in the incident.