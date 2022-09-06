Special Task Force arrests 2 with over 11,000 bottles of Illegal liquor

On Tuesday, two smugglers were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) and local police, and 11,136 bottles of illegal liquor were found in their possession. According to Deputy Superintendent Navendu Kumar of STF Prayagraj region, the alcohol was being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar via Uttar Pradesh.

According to him, the seized liquor is worth an estimated 55 lakh rupees. The officer said that the seizure was taken from an apple truck on the Kanpur-Prayagraj route close to Saunra village in the Malwan police station area. 365 boxes containing 11,136 bottles of illegal liquor were found in the truck.

The Haryana-based truck driver Sandeep Singh and his co-driver Ranjit were detained, but two other smugglers, Pradeep Kumar and Lalit Teotia, escaped, he added.