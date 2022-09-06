The death toll from China’s earthquake rises to 65, the rescue attempts continuing.

The death toll from China’s southern Sichuan province’s largest earthquake since 2017 increased to 65 on Tuesday as rescuers hurried to reach hundreds of stranded people, restore utilities, and dispatch emergency supplies.

According to Chinese official media, about 250 people were being treated for disaster-related ailments, with many gravely injured.

Rescuers are also attempting to recover over 200 individuals who have become stuck in the seismic zone, restore telecommunications services, power and water utilities, and give food to homes affected by the magnitude-6.8 quake, according to official media.

After lunchtime on Monday, a massive earthquake rocked Sichuan, with the epicentre deep in the province’s mountainous interior in the west. The tremor was felt hundreds of kilometres distant in the provinces of Shaanxi and Guizhou.

State media said on Tuesday that over 200 people remained stranded in Hailuogou, a renowned tourist destination known for its glaciers, beautiful woods, and steep peaks. Rescuers are still attempting to clear blocked roads so they could approach them.