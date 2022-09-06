Shelling at a Ukrainian nuclear power facility raises concerns ahead of UN report.

The United Nations nuclear inspector is set to deliver a report on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility on Tuesday, a day after shelling disrupted power supplies for the second time in two weeks, raising fears of a disaster.

Ukraine and Russia have accused one other of putting Europe’s largest nuclear plant at jeopardy by bombarding it, which officials said destroyed electricity lines and took the sole remaining reactor offline on Monday.

The latest concern for the facility came as Ukrainian forces launched counter-attacks in the south and east, hoisting the national flag over a town in Kherson province, a southern territory controlled by Russia since the beginning of the war.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the plant’s backup power line was disconnected to quench a fire, but the line itself was not harmed and would be reconnected.

According to the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the facility has enough electricity to run safely and will be reconnected to the grid once backup power is restored.

The IAEA’s presence at the plant has been cut to two personnel from six on Monday. According to the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, the agency’s leader, will deliver a report on Ukraine, including the facility, on Tuesday and then brief the United Nations Security Council.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of a ‘near-radiation catastrophe’ on Monday, saying the shelling demonstrated that Russia ‘doesn’t care what the IAEA says.’