Floods in Pakistan threaten 4500-year-old Mohenjo-daro site!

Floods in Pakistan have already caused significant damage, putting the famous archaeological site of Mohenjo-Daro, which dates back nearly 4,500 years, in jeopardy. The ruins, which are located in Sindh province, have already suffered some damage from nearby floods, and any additional rainfall could cause the structures to collapse due to waterlogging.

The site’s curator, Ahsan Abbasi, told the Associated Press that they are doing everything they can to protect the site, but a few walls have already been damaged by the unprecedented rain. ‘Several large walls that were built nearly 5,000 years ago have collapsed due to monsoon rains,’ he said.

The ruins, discovered in 1922, are thought to be one of South Asia’s earliest urban settlements, and most experts believe they existed during the time of ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia. Due to the floods, the province of Sindh, along with the river Indus, has been one of the worst affected areas in Pakistan, with a large number of people displaced as a result. Abbasi stated that once the situation improves, the ruins will require extensive repair work, but no cost estimate was provided.

