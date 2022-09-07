Increased illegal gold mining in Brazil, according to a study

According to a report released on Tuesday, the significant increase in gold prices has sparked a spike in illegal mining in Brazil, much of it in the Amazon rainforest.

Brazil was the 14th-largest producer of gold in the world last year, but production has increased significantly since the coronavirus outbreak drove prices to all-time highs.

According to a study from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, at least 7% of the 112 tonnes of gold mined in Brazil last year was illegal, and 25% of it may have been (UFMG).

The amount of illegal gold generated increased by 44% between 2020 and 2021, according to the report.

It discovered that the trend remained mostly unaltered in the first half of 2022.

In Brazil’s Amazon, where mining-related deforestation set a record of 121 square kilometres (47 square miles) last year, lucrative gains are fueling a gold rush, according to satellite monitoring by the national space agency, INPE.

According to the report, Indigenous reservations, conservation areas, and other officially protected lands accounted for at least 23% of the Amazon’s mining-related deforestation, which is a crucial buffer against climate change.