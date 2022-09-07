Indian Railways announces puja special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway zone of the Indian Railways has decided to operate puja special trains. The authority has decided to run these weekly special trains to deal with the extra rush of.

Train number 03131 Sealdah-Gorakhpur Weekly Puja Special Train will leave Sealdah at 11:05 pm on 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th October, Sundays. Train number 03132 Gorakhpur–Sealdah Weekly Puja Special train will leave Gorakhpur at 6:55 pm on Mondays, 03rd, 10th, 17th, 24th & 31st of October.

The train will have twenty coaches, including two-second class AC coaches, six AC third class, twelve sleeper class, and an SLRD.