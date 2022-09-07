IRCTC launches new tour package to Kerala: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new air tour package to Kerala. The new tour package is under the’ Dekho Apna Desh’ program.

The 6 nights and 7 days trip will start from Lucknow from October 15. The travellers will get a chance to visit Coimbatore, Munnar, Thekkady and Alleppey. IRCTC will provide breakfast, dinner and hotels to stay at night.

The package cost per person opting for triple occupancy is Rs 47,200. For double occupancy, the cost will be Rs 49,900 and for single occupancy, the cost will be Rs 64,200. For a child of age 5-11 years with a bed, the charge will be Rs. 40,550. Without the bed, the child package would cost Rs. 38,100. For a child of ages 2-5 years, the package without a bed will cost Rs. 28,050.

The booking for the air tour package can be made from the official IRCTC tourism website – www.irctctourism.com. Bookings can also be done from IRTCT tourist Facilitation Centers, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.