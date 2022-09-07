IRCTC launches ‘Saurashtra’ tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package named ‘Saurashtra’. The package will cover state of Gujarat.

The 6 nights and 7 days tour will start from Hyderabad on October 29. The tourists will travel from Hyderabad by air. Booking of this package is being carried out on a first come-first served basis.

It will cost Rs 38,350 for a single tourist. For double occupancy, the cost is Rs 29,650 per person. For triple occupancy, the cost will be Rs 28,500 per person. For more information about this deal, you can visit the official website of IRCTC tourism, www.irctctourism.com.