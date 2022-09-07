Mahzooz Draw doubles prizes

Dubai: Mahzooz Draw has decided to double its second prize. The second prize will be doubled to Dh2 million. The new prize will be in force from its next draw on Saturday, September 9.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday, September 10 at 9pm.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.