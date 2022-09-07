NASA’s Artemis-1 launch has been delayed, and Elon Musk has an idea

Delays have tarnished NASA’s Artemis mission to the Moon. Artemis-1’s launch was scheduled but kept getting postponed. Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX, has a proposition for NASA right now.

NASA engineers were unable to stop a hydrogen leak during the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket launch at the time of the launch of Artemis-1.

NASA has a tolerance for a limited quantity of hydrogen leaking, and anything beyond a 4% concentration of hydrogen close to the ‘fast disconnect’ is regarded as a flammability threat, according to Eric Berger of Ars Technica.

Musk replied to Berger’s ‘accurate assessment’, saying that ‘Raptor design started out using H2 (hydrogen), but switched to CH4 (hydrogen). Latter is the best combo of high efficiency and ease of operation in my opinion.’

‘Delta-v difference between H2 and CH4 is small for most missions, because the CH4 tank is much smaller & no insulation is needed,’ Musk explained.

The difference in velocity that a rocket engine can impose on a spacecraft depending on its unique impulse and changes in its own mass is known as the delta-v.

Methane (CH4), which is easier to manufacture on Mars, is ‘extremely critical’ for launch missions, according to him. SpaceX is among the first companies to use liquid methane and hydrogen as fuel.

In 20 years, Elon Musk wants to establish a self-sustaining community on Mars. The Starship giant rocket from SpaceX is getting ready to launch passengers and cargo to Mars, the moon, and other planets.

The story claims that The NASA showstopper ‘was a line with an 8-inch diameter supplying liquid hydrogen to the rocket. At the intake, it developed a quick-disconnect leak that persisted and let water into the car’.