Saudi Arabia announces new rules for Umrah, Rawdah Sharif permits

Riyadh: Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia has launched new rules for Umrah, Rawdah Sharif permits. As per the new rules, all residents from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries who hold tourist visa to Saudi Arabia can now get permits to perform Umrah as well as visit the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. GCC residents can obtain a tourist visa online.

GCC residents can pre-book their Umrah and Rawdah Sharif permits via the Eatmarna application after getting an e-visa. Residents of the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman can now obtain a Saudi Tourist Visa online, Information for residents of the GCC countries is available here: https://bit.ly/3wOg5PD