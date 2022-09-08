Belarus begins military drills near border areas

Belarus has begun military drills along the Polish border, in the capital Minsk, and in the northeast area of Vitebsk, according to the defence ministry on Thursday.

It claimed the exercises, which will go through September 14, will rehearse ‘liberating briefly occupied territory by the adversary’ and recovering control of border regions.

The quantity of personnel and military equipment engaged in the exercise, according to the ministry, did not need providing warning under OSCE norms.