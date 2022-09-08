Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,320, higher by Rs 200 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold prices slipped down Rs 400 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading marginally lower by 0.12% or Rs 61 at Rs 50,445 per 10 gram. Silver futures gained 0.14% or Rs 78 at Rs 54,105 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,717.38 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,729.90. Spot silver fell 0.4%to $18.43 per ounce, platinum was 0.3%lower at $863.71 and palladium dropped 0.7% to $2,029.23.