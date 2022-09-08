Court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea requesting to live with mother

A special CBI court in Mumbai ruled today that Indrani Mukerjea, who is released on bail after killing her daughter Sheena Bora, will not be able to reside with her other daughter Vidhie. After residing overseas for years, Vidhie Mukerjea has asked the court for permission to live with her mother Indrani in Mumbai when she returns on September 10.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) rejected Vidhie’s appeal during the hearing, stating: ‘Vidhie Mukerjea is cited as a prosecution witness, and she has not been examined by the prosecution so far. The prosecution’s case is that Indrani Mukerjea entered into conspiracy with other accused with the object of murdering her own daughter, Sheena Bora, and in pursuance with the object of conspiracy, committed her murder in the car after calling her for dinner and thereafter disposed of her dead body, thereby destroying the evidence.’

Vidhie’s plea was rejected by Special CBI Judge SP Naik Nimbalkar, who noted that there is no provision in the Criminal Procedure Code for a witness to request to live with an accused.

The Supreme Court’s judgement giving Indrani Mukerjea bail included the prohibition of interfering with witnesses as one of the bail terms, according to the court. It further stated that Vidhie could go to the Bombay High Court if she felt justified by the special CBI court’s ruling.