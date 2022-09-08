How to reverse fatty liver disease? Read on

Whether or not alcohol plays a role, decreasing weight via diet and exercise is the usual therapy for fatty liver disease. Meals that lessen inflammation, enhance the body’s use of insulin or stop cell damage are often beneficial for the recovery of the condition.

Foods to fight fatty liver disease

Healthy fats, antioxidants, and complex carbs are all included in this eating plan as items that aid in liver fat reduction. Include the following foods in your diet:

Seafood and fish

Fruits

whole grains

Olive oil, nuts, and vegetables

Avocados Legumes

Foods to avoid

Saturated fats should be avoided since they encourage your liver to store additional fatty deposits. This includes chicken, full-fat cheese, yoghurt (excluding low-fat), red meat, and fried and baked goods made with palm or coconut oil, except lean white meat. Likewise, sweets, regular soda, and other items that have been sugared.

How to reverse fatty liver disease?

Antioxidants and supplements for a healthy liver

Cells suffer damage when nutrients are not effectively metabolised. As a result, your liver can start to store fat. However, compounds known as antioxidants can help protect cells from this damage. Specifically, berries, green tea, coffee, raw garlic, fruits, vegetables, vitamins, and minerals.