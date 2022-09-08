Husband-wife stab each other to death in Delhi

Police in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar said that a man and his wife reportedly stabbed each other while one of their boys was injured.

According to a senior police officer, the argument and stabbing between a man and his wife in West Guru Angad Nagar resulted in many PCR calls being made to police station Laxmi Nagar on Tuesday at approximately 9.15 pm. A police squad was dispatched right away to the area. The squad discovered that Neeraj, his wife Jyoti, and their little boy had all suffered serious wounds. They were all stabbed. Their other son ran downstairs to make an emergency call.

‘All three injured persons were taken to the hospital where during treatment, Neeraj and his wife Jyoti succumbed to the injuries. Initial inquiry revealed that both husband and wife did not have a cordial relationship and they used to quarrel frequently. Yesterday also during a quarrel, Neeraj assaulted his wife and one of his children aged 13 years. However, during the scuffle, he also suffered injuries’, the police said.

The youngsters had hurried to the bottom floor and raised alarm about the occurrence. When they heard the noises, the neighbours called the PCR. The couple’s remains have been sent to a local public hospital for post-mortem. A case had been filed and an investigation is ongoing.