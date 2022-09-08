Illegal guest house built on govt land demolished by Kanpur Development Authority

On Wednesday, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party politician Vinod Prajapati’s illegal guest house was bulldozed down by the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA). During the destruction, there was a large police presence on the site.

After intruding on the development authority’s property at the side of the road, the PSP leader built the illegal guest house. According to Special Officer Satyam Shukla, the party leader operated the guest home known as Divyanshi Garden by falsifying the documentation.

The party leader ignored several notices that the authority provided him regarding this issue. KDA officers, police, and other officials arrived at the site early on Wednesday morning to begin the demolition. Four bulldozers were used to demolish the guest house, which was constructed on 2000 square metres of land.