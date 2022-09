Abu Dhabi: Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced that a key bridge will be partially closed over the weekend. As per the authority, 2 lanes on Al Maqta Bridge will be closed for 4 days.

The right lanes in both directions will be closed from Friday, September 9, 2022 to Monday, September 12, 2022.

Also Read: Lenovo launches 2 new laptops: Details

ITC urged motorists to drive cautiously and follow rules and regulations while driving.