Oppo launches new A-series smartphone: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Oppo launched its latest A-series smartphone- Oppo A57s- in Croatia. Price of the new smartphone is yet not revealed by the company. It is offered in Sky Blue and Starry Black colours.There is no information from Oppo on the phone’s launch in other markets.

The dual-SIM (nano) runs Android-12 based ColorOS 12.1. The handset is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612×720 pixels) IPS LCD display with up to 600 nits of brightness. The new smartphone equips a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone comes with light, proximity, accelerometer, and gravity sensors. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.