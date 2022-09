In retaliation to the expulsion of one of its ambassadors from Bucharest, Russia declared on Thursday that it was ordering a Romanian diplomat to leave the nation.

Following the imposition of sanctions as retribution for Russia’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, Moscow labelled Romania, along with other members of the European Union, as a ‘unfriendly country.’

Following the invasion on February 24, this year, Russia and the EU expelled hundreds of each other’s officials.