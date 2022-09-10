Apple launches new smartwatch in India: Details inside

Mumbai: US based electronics brand, Apple launched its new smartwatch named ‘Apple Watch Ultra’ . The newly launched Apple Watch Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 89,900. The smartwatch will be available for purchase in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 40 other countries and regions starting on September 23.

The new smartwatch sports a 49mm Retina display which offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, housed in a titanium body.It features a new Wayfinder. It offers up to 36 hours of battery life during normal use.