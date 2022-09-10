Mahindra unveils all-electric XUV400 in India: Features

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in India, Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled the all-electric XUV400 in India. The test drives will start in December across 16 cities namely Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh, Kochi with demo vehicles. The price of the SUV is not yet revealed and will be announced in January 2023 with deliveries starting immediately in 16 cities.

The XUV400 is powered by a IP67 certified (Waterproof & Dustproof) 39.4 kWh battery pack. The battery delivers top power of 147.5 bhp and torque of 310 Nm. It has a driving range of 456 km on a single charge. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to kmph in just 8.3 seconds. It has a top speed of 150 kmph.

The battery can be charged from 0-80% in only 50 minutes by using DC fast charger. It takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet. The all-electric SUV measures 4200 mm in length and width of 1821 mm. It has a wheelbase and boot capacity of 2600 mm and 378 litres.