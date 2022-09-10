Noise launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based smartwatch brand, Noise launched Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch in India. It is priced at Rs 1,999 on Amazon and gonoise.com. This Noise smartwatch comes in Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Mist Grey, Olive Green, and Rose Pink colours.

It supports over 150 cloud-based and customised watch faces. This smartwatch also comes with over 100 sports modes. This smartwatch sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD screen with a 240×280 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It features True Sync technology and Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity and supports Bluetooth calling. The smartwatch packs a 300mAh battery, which is claimed to last for up to 7 days of typical use.