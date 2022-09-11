Boat launches new smartwatch in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Popular smartwatch brand, Boat launched Storm Pro Call in the Indian markets. It is available on the Boat website and Flipkart at a price of Rs. 3,799 in Charcoal Black, Navy Blue, and Scarlet Red colours.

It sports a 1.78-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Boat Storm Pro Call comes with support for over 100 cloud-based watch faces and has has 700+ active modes (or sports modes). These active modes include strength training, dancing (Ballet), aerobics, laughing, playing music (piano), guitar, walking, running, boxing, frisbee, judo, skateboarding, among others. The activities can be tracked in the Boat Crest Gamification app. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling feature.