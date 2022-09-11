Erdogan to request Russia to provide products through the Black Sea corridor

In an effort to keep Russia involved in the agreement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will urge Moscow to ship products through a U.N.-backed Black Sea corridor when he talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week.

By ensuring the safety of ships entering and leaving Ukrainian ports and enabling them to transfer tens of millions of tonnes of grain that had been blockedaded by Russia’s incursion, the export corridor attempts to prevent a worldwide food crisis.

Putin suggested curtailing the agreement on Wednesday because it was supplying food and fertiliser to Turkey and the European Union rather than developing nations.

The agreement, which was signed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN, also makes it easier for Russian exports. However, Moscow claims that Western nations are not doing enough to help Russian ships navigate their logistical challenges as a result of their sanctions.

‘According to Mr. Putin, the ships that are using the corridor are either headed to developed or developing nations. Mr. Putin may not send Russian goods for this reason. Naturally, we will ask him to transport Russian goods through the passage with ships when we meet in Samarkand,’ Erdogan said.

We will ship this grain, other items, and everything else till they reach these impoverished African nations, if Russian grain begins to come.