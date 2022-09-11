Ghulam Nabi Azad says, People won’t be misled about reinstatement of Article 370

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former leader of the Congress, stated on Sunday that he will not promise the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which was abrogated by the Center in 2019.

Speaking at a mass gathering in Baramulla, Azad promised not to deceive the people over the fate of Article 370, noting that only a government with a two-thirds majority in Parliament can ensure its restoration.

‘To restore Article 370, 350 votes in the Lok Sabha and 175 votes in the Rajya Sabha would be needed and he does not have those numbers,’ said Azad. The former Rajya Sabha member said not to bring up issues outside of his control. ‘Some people have been saying that I don’t talk about Article 370. I want to tell them that Azad does not befool people for electoral gains,’ said the former J&K CM.

‘I or the Congress party or any other regional parties cannot give you back Article 370…,’ he added.