Greece has taken steps to ensure winter energy supply, says PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday that the government has taken steps to ensure adequate energy supply throughout the winter in the event that Russian gas flows to the country are halted.

‘We are prepared for the worst-case situation, which is Russia cutting natural gas deliveries,’ Mitsotakis said at a news conference in Thessaloniki, Greece’s northernmost city.

Mitsotakis stated that Greece had sufficient cargoes of liquefied natural gas on hand, that numerous power plants were ready to transition from gas to oil, and that coal-fired capacity had been increased.