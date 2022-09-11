‘He’s a comedian,’ Stalin slams Palaniswami’s claims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reacted to interim AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday, calling him a comedian for saying that 10 MLAs from the ruling party were in talks with him.

Speaking at the wedding of the son of Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy, stalin said, ‘Palaniswami is putting up a comedy show while DMK is working to make Tamil Nadu the best state in every way.’

‘EPS said that DMK MLAs are in talks with him,’ he stated. He spreads rumours that our MLAs are in talks with them when his own (AIADMK) MLAs aren’t talking to him.

‘Since J Jayalalithaa’s death, the AIADMK has lost every election. The party is now led by two different groups, EPS and OPS (O Panneerselvam). The chief post that EPS has in AIADMK right now is only temporary. How can someone with a temporary job in his party criticise another party?’ Stalin said.

Stalin told his party’s cadre to ignore such statements. ‘Let’s not be bothered by such lies. We have been elected to do good and let’s focus on that.’

‘There were posters that complimented me saying that I am a CM working without seeing AM and PM, but I was thinking I am a MM CM. MM stands for minute to minute. I work minute to minute without wasting a single minute and have been working to make Tamil Nadu number one,’ he added.