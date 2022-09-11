Indian Railways cancels 243 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has fully cancelled 176 trains and partially cancelled 67 trains. These trains scheduled to depart today, August 11 were cancelled due to maintenance and operational works. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Delhi, Howrah, Asansol, Prayagraj, Guwahati and Madurai

List of trains cancelled:

01158 , 01620 , 01623 , 01886 , 03051 , 03052 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07282 , 07458 , 07464 , 07465 , 07500 , 07628 , 07786 , 07864 , 07873 , 07906 , 07907 , 08275 , 08276 , 08277 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 09483 , 09484 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12208 , 12347 , 12348 , 12705 , 12706 , 12919 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13045 , 13046 , 13151 , 14033 , 14034 , 14606 , 14609 , 14610 , 17202 , 17257 , 17258 , 17267 , 17268 , 18518 , 18529 , 18530 , 19804 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36816 , 36817 , 36818 , 36822 , 36824 , 36828 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36839 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36843 , 36844 , 36845 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 36852 , 36853 , 36855 , 36856 , 36858 , 37211 , 37216 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37741 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37815 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37827 , 37829 , 37830 , 37834 , 37835 , 37836 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37843 , 37844 , 37848 , 37849 , 37853 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

How to check if your train is cancelled:

How to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement