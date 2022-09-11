PM Truss will accompany King Charles on his mourning tour of the United Kingdom

Prime Minister Liz Truss will accompany King Charles on a tour of the United Kingdom’s four nations to lead days of national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, according to her spokesman on Saturday.

Truss, who was named prime minister by Elizabeth in her final public act on Tuesday, was among numerous top parliamentarians who swore a fresh oath of allegiance to the new monarch in a special session of parliament earlier on Saturday following the queen’s death.

She was also present, along with six past prime ministers, top bishops, and a number of politicians, when Charles, 73, was formally declared Britain’s new king in a colourful ceremony rich in pageantry and history.

She later met Charles at Buckingham Palace, along with other top ministers.

‘In terms of the prime minister’s role,’ the spokesman said, ‘she will join the king as he leads the national mourning across the United Kingdom, attending services of reflection in Scotland on Monday afternoon, Northern Ireland on Tuesday, and Wales on Friday.’