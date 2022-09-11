The casket of Queen Elizabeth to travel slowly to Edinburgh

In honour of the monarch who passed away after seven decades on the throne, the people will have the opportunity to line the roads as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth is transported from her home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on a long, six-hour journey on Sunday.

The 96-year-passing old’s has elicited condolences, tears, and heartfelt tributes from people all around the world, as well as from the queen’s immediate family and many Britons, reflecting her position on the international scene for the previous 70 years.

Six gamekeepers will load Elizabeth’s oak coffin into a hearse on Sunday at 9:00 GMT. The coffin has been lying in state in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle under a Scottish royal standard with a floral wreath on top.

Princess Anne, the queen’s daughter, will ride in the cortege as they leisurely travel from the distant castle to Edinburgh, where the coffin will be carried to the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Since Elizabeth’s passing on Thursday, tens of thousands have flocked to royal residences to leave floral tributes and express their condolences.

At a ceremony on Saturday where he was formally crowned the new monarch, her son King Charles remarked, ‘I know how strongly you, the entire nation, and I guess I may add the whole world – sympathise with me in the terrible loss we have all endured.’

The fact that so many people have pity for my sister and brothers and have shown our entire family such overwhelmingly generous love and support at this difficult time is the greatest comfort to me.

There was astonishment at the announcement, even though Elizabeth’s death was not entirely unexpected given her age, the fact that her health had been declining, and the fact that her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, had passed away the previous year.

As he greeted visitors at Windsor castle on Saturday, her grandson Prince William, who is now the heir to the throne, said, ‘We all thought she was invincible.’