Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine stops operating

As a safety precaution, all operations at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant owned by Russia’s Zaporizhzhia have been suspended, according to Energoatom, the government organisation in control of the facility.

At 3:41 a.m. (0041 GMT), the agency disconnected the number 6 power unit from the grid, causing the plant to ‘completely stop,’ according to a statement. Its cooling and transfer to a cold state are being prepared for.

The largest plant in Europe was surrounded by Russian-occupied neighbourhoods on Wednesday, and Kyiv requested that everyone leave for their own safety.

Both Russia and Ukraine accuse the other of launching missiles at the nuclear facility, endangering the facility.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, has demanded the demilitarisation of the area.

In order to allow the plant to be powered by Ukraine’s energy system, Energoatom claimed that on Saturday it repaired a communications line to the power system that it claimed had been harmed by Russian bombardment.

So, it was decided to turn off power unit number six and put it in the safest mode, cold shutdown, it said. According to the report, the likelihood of further damage to the line ‘remains high,’ necessitating the use of diesel generators, whose runtime is constrained by available technology and diesel fuel supplies.