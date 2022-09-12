Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 215.26 crore in India

New Delhi: India’s COVID vaccination coverage has crossed 215.26 crore. More than 4 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine till now. The recovery rate stands at 98.71%.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.