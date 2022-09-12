Death toll from migrant boat capsize off Tunisia rises to 11

The majority of the migrants who perished in a shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia last week were Tunisians trying to reach Italy, according to a report from the state-run TAP news agency on Sunday.

It further mentioned that five additional dead were found on Saturday night by Coast Guard and Navy personnel as part of an effort to find migrants who had vanished after a disaster off Chebba, Mahdia, on September 6.

14 migrants who were on the crammed boat that capsized off Chebba town in the Mahdia region were saved by the coast guard. As there were about 37 people on board, 12 more are still missing.

The boat departed from the El Awabed shore in the Sfax area. People leaving the Middle East and Africa’s extreme poverty in search of a better life in Europe frequently depart from the coast of Sfax.