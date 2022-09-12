Export of gems and jewellery from India crosses Rs 3 lakh crore

New Delhi: Data released by the Union government revealed that the export of gems and jewellery from the country has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore in the financial year 21-22. Gems and jewellery sector is a focus area for export promotion.

Also Read: Public sector bank hikes fixed deposit interest rate

The export of gems and jewellery has witnessed a 9 fold rise in the last two decades. Gold and diamond trade contributes about 7% to the GDP and employs over 50 lakh people. India ranks first in the export of diamond and silver jewellery.