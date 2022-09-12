Italian business lobby discuss potential gas rationing

Italy’s main business lobby cluster Confindustria is in talks with the authorities regarding potential gas apportionment, the CEO of company said on Monday.

The measures would be needed to scale back risks connected to a complete halt to Russian gas flows within the coming winter season, Confindustria’s Carlo Bonomi told a group discussion in Rome.

‘We try to analyse however best to intervene within the event of apportionment. we have a tendency to operate to create certain that nothing takes US unexpectedly,’ he added.

Italy, that has been reducing its reliance on Russian gas imports and build up storage levels, last week began plans to lower consumption over the winter by turning down heating for public and personal residential buldings.

Bonomi sees scope for modifications to Italy’s EU-funded National Recovery and Resilience set up (PNRR).

Explaining the necessity for revisions, Bonomi said that the set up that was written before the Ukraine war exacerbated the energy crisis and turned it into ‘an economic earthquake.’