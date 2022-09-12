People of Jammu against terrorism, helping police: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir residents oppose terrorism and are now assisting the police in combating it, according to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

‘The situation in Jammu and Kashmir changed after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Recently the way people of Jammu and Kashmir participated in ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ shows the change the UT is witnessing’, he told reporters here.

Sinha came to Chowdhury Charan Singh University to take part in a programme. ‘Our aim is to develop Jammu and Kashmir as the best state of the country with the help of the people. The people of the state are against terrorism and help the police deal with it. After the revocation of Article 370, the backbone of terrorism is broken. There was a time when a flight to Centre used to carry terrorists for peace talks, but this is not so now’, the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said in the past seven months, 147 terrorists, including 42 of foreign origin, were killed. He said that everyone at UT is waiting for social justice and that the campus is self-confident.