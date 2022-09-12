Residents of northeast Ukraine rejoice as they return home following the Russian invasion

On Monday, Ukrainian forces advanced deeper into territory captured from fleeing Russian troops, and joyous inhabitants returned to former frontline villages, while Moscow’s officials avoided any talk of their occupying force’s defeat in northeast Ukraine.

Ukraine’s general staff announced that its soldiers had reclaimed more than 20 towns and villages on the previous day.

‘Of course, people are crying and happy. How could they not be happy?’ Weeping as she detailed the months she had spent cowering in the cellar, said retired English teacher Zoya, 76, north of Kharkiv in the now-quiet village of Zolochiv, 18 km (10 miles) from the Russian border.

Nastya, 28, left the village in April but returned last week after hearing about Ukrainian progress. ‘I believe everyone is in a terrific (mood)! It’s all finished now. At least we hope it’s all over,’ she added as she stood in line for groceries with her two tiny children.

Further north, Ukrainian troops had marched into Udi, a hamlet in what had been no-man’s-land closer to the frontier. Soldiers coming from there stated it was still dangerous, with land mines, grenades, and weapons left behind by departing Russian troops, and abandoned farm animals roaming around.