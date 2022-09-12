Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for third day in a row. The domestic benchmark indices touched a three-week high today.

BSE Sensex index climbed 321.99 points, or 0.54% to close at 60,115.13. NSE Nifty surged 103 points, or 0.58% to settle above 17,900 level.

The top gainers in the market were Titan, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, RIL, Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, L&T and Tata Steel. The top losers in the market were HDFC, HDFC Bank and Nestle.